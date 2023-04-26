Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.24

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.24 and traded as low as $12.59. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 5,434 shares changing hands.

Community West Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 25.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director John D. Illgen sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $41,024.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $397,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Community West Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 308,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Community West Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

