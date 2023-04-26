Comparing ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) and Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Rating) and ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Croda International and ams-OSRAM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Croda International 0 0 0 0 N/A ams-OSRAM 1 3 0 0 1.75

ams-OSRAM has a consensus price target of $7.27, indicating a potential upside of 111.86%. Given ams-OSRAM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ams-OSRAM is more favorable than Croda International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Croda International $1.85 billion 6.07 $331.56 million $1.29 33.88 ams-OSRAM $5.78 billion N/A -$36.68 million ($0.20) -17.15

This table compares Croda International and ams-OSRAM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Croda International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Croda International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Croda International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Croda International and ams-OSRAM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Croda International N/A N/A N/A ams-OSRAM -1.91% 6.64% 2.28%

Volatility & Risk

Croda International has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ams-OSRAM has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries. The company also provides specialty ingredients for self-tanning, color cosmetics, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, and oral hygiene, as well as skin, hair, sun, body, and baby care applications; construction chemicals, and bitumen additives; dietary supplements; and advanced materials, and polymer additives for electronics and devices. In addition, it provides chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives; food additives; specialty polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; and packaging, print, and paper chemicals. Further, it provides paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients; thermal management products; plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances; skin health products; hygiene and industrial nonwovens, botanical extracts, tissues, and textile auxiliaries; and water treatment chemicals. Additionally, the company offers bio-based phase change materials for automotive, building and construction, electronics and devices, and thermal energy storage applications. Croda International Plc was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the Semiconductors, and Lamps and Systems. The Semiconductors segment provides LED lighting for a wide range of exterior and interior lighting applications. The Lamps and Systems is comprised of automotive lamps and illumination products including traditional automotive lighting technologies. The company was founded in August 1981 and is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.

