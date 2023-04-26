Comparing Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) & G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Silo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for G-III Apparel Group and Silo Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G-III Apparel Group 0 6 2 0 2.25 Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus price target of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 27.05%. Given G-III Apparel Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe G-III Apparel Group is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

This table compares G-III Apparel Group and Silo Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G-III Apparel Group $3.23 billion 0.22 -$133.06 million ($2.92) -5.22 Silo Pharma $70,000.00 94.80 -$3.91 million N/A N/A

Silo Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G-III Apparel Group.

Profitability

This table compares G-III Apparel Group and Silo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G-III Apparel Group -4.12% 9.08% 4.73% Silo Pharma -5,421.49% -40.52% -35.97%

Summary

G-III Apparel Group beats Silo Pharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment includes sales of products under the company’s owned, licensed, and private label brands, as well as sales related to the Vilebrequin business. The Retail segment consists primarily of direct sales to consumers through company-operated stores, DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, as well as the digital channels for DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, G.H Bass, Andrew Marc, and Wilsons Leather. The company was founded by Aron Goldfarb in 1956 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma, Inc. is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the merging of traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It seeks to acquire and develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs. The company was founded by Eric Weisblum on July 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

