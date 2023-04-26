Compass Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 404 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.9 %

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.75.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $456.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.12.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.