Compass Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,158 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 302,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 68,238 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 113,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.75.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.