Compass Financial Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.1% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $185.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $217.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of -127.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.30.

About Workday



Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

