Compass Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.90. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 443.91%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

