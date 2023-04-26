Compass Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Sprout Social comprises about 1.1% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,938,000 after buying an additional 222,928 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 31.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after buying an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after buying an additional 198,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 97.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $912,194.01. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,086,642.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,645 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,328. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

