Compass Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of YETI by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

