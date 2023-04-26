Compass Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,046,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 385,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,179,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 323,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after buying an additional 172,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after buying an additional 147,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.16%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

