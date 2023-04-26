Compass Financial Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $192.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $200.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 908.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,581 shares of company stock worth $9,125,096 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

