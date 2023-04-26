Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,910.09

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,910.09 ($23.86) and traded as high as GBX 2,074 ($25.90). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 2,074 ($25.90), with a volume of 1,470,769 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,625 ($20.29) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.73) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.85) to GBX 2,200 ($27.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,987.86 ($24.83).

Compass Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,365.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,979.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,913.98.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Compass Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a GBX 22.10 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,419.35%.

In other news, insider Carol Arrowsmith sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,948 ($24.33), for a total value of £20,005.96 ($24,985.59). Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Stories

