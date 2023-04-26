Compound Hits Market Capitalization of $298.77 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Compound has a total market cap of $298.77 million and approximately $17.66 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for $40.12 or 0.00141854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00066793 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00035477 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00038753 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003592 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,446,932 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,446,897.67544308 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.26143813 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 344 active market(s) with $17,370,904.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

