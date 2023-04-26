Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

