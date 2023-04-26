Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

