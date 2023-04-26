Contrasting LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) & Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of LiveOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveOne and Yoshiharu Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $117.02 million 0.96 -$43.91 million ($0.17) -7.59 Yoshiharu Global $8.28 million 1.49 -$3.49 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Yoshiharu Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveOne.

This table compares LiveOne and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -14.45% N/A -19.99% Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LiveOne and Yoshiharu Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveOne presently has a consensus target price of $3.10, suggesting a potential upside of 140.31%. Given LiveOne’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LiveOne is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Summary

LiveOne beats Yoshiharu Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users, provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis, and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

