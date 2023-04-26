Contrasting Pineapple Energy (PEGY) & Its Competitors

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) is one of 37 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pineapple Energy to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -33.28% -5.74% -2.85% Pineapple Energy Competitors -16.13% 17.11% -5.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million -$10.35 million -0.86 Pineapple Energy Competitors $734.98 million $11.90 million -9.14

Analyst Recommendations

Pineapple Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy. Pineapple Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pineapple Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pineapple Energy Competitors 204 603 1218 40 2.53

Pineapple Energy currently has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 305.44%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 73.18%. Given Pineapple Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy’s competitors have a beta of 3.36, meaning that their average stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pineapple Energy competitors beat Pineapple Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pineapple Energy, Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. The firm’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, including SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, provides homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

