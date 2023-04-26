Covestro (ETR:1COV) Trading Up 0.3%

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €37.39 ($41.54) and last traded at €37.14 ($41.27). Approximately 654,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 917,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.04 ($41.16).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on 1COV shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($51.11) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($44.44) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($51.11) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Baader Bank set a €45.50 ($50.56) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($43.33) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Covestro Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

