Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $104.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.51. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is -30.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

