Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPG. CIBC lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CPG opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

