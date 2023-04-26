Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $52.50. 128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76.

Croghan Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Croghan Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of The Croghan Colonial Bank. The company offers commercial and retail banking services. Its products consist of traditional banking services such as consumer, commercial, agricultural and real estate loans, personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services and trust department services.

