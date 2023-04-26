Cronos Trading 4% Higher This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and $118.04 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00060242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00038183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018670 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001239 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

