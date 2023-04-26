Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $780,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $216,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

