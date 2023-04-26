Crypto International (CRI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.13 Billion

Crypto International (CRI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Crypto International has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Crypto International has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and $98,692.45 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crypto International

Crypto International’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.33446847 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $90,229.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

