CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$135.18 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

