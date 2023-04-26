Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,221 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

CNQ traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $58.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $69.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Stories

