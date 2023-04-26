Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $29.44 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.1% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $13.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $534.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $561.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.96. The firm has a market cap of $206.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.94%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

