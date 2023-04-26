Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $3.97 Million Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 145,948 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in TELUS by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,117,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850,903 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TELUS by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,303,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202,073 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,382,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TELUS by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,852,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,395,000 after buying an additional 2,080,931 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

TELUS Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,582. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $25.80.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. Analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Stories

