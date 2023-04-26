Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $5.25 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 361.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,395 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.73. 6,764,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,825,402. The firm has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

