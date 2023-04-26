Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 4.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned about 0.05% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $38,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,817,000 after buying an additional 4,630,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $162,500,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE CP traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $77.88. 1,049,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,841. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.