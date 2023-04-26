Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 1,925 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned 0.07% of BRP worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 17.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in BRP by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in BRP by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in BRP by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 407,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 152,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

BRP stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.26. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $90.42.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 779.10% and a net margin of 8.59%. Equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.132 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.52%.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

