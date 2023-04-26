Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 2,356 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 123,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE SU traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $29.33. 2,820,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

