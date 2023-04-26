Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 40,915 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,915 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its position in Nutrien by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $3,608,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $2,532,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC cut their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.19. 558,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $107.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.



