Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 50 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NVR by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in NVR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total value of $4,599,405.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,733,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total value of $4,599,405.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,733,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NYSE:NVR traded down $100.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5,654.10. 13,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,458. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5,417.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4,900.13. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,986.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $116.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 EPS for the current year.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

