Cumulus Media (CMLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect Cumulus Media to post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $251.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, analysts expect Cumulus Media to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cumulus Media Stock Down 1.4 %
Cumulus Media stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cumulus Media from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Cumulus Media Company Profile
Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.
