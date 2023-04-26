Cumulus Media (CMLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect Cumulus Media to post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $251.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, analysts expect Cumulus Media to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media Stock Down 1.4 %

Cumulus Media stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 50,874.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 1,975,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 26.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 139,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cumulus Media by 255.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 133,373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 264.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 117,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 93,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cumulus Media from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.