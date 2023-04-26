CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,861 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

