Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $250.00. The company traded as low as $227.00 and last traded at $230.07, with a volume of 1585158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.99.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.76.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $36,414,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 36.8% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.93 and its 200 day moving average is $257.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

