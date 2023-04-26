DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.
DBV Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
