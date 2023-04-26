DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

