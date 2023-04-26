Decentraland Price Tops $0.53 (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $92.61 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,878,271,532 tokens. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

