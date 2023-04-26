Decred (DCR) One Day Volume Reaches $1.23 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $19.31 or 0.00064755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $287.86 million and $1.23 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00140306 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00030048 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00037711 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003470 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,904,344 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

