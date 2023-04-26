Decred Hits Market Cap of $282.10 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $282.10 million and $1.15 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decred has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $18.93 or 0.00066641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00141623 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00035324 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00038607 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003591 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,903,326 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.