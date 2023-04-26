Dejitaru Tsuka Price Hits $0.0463 on Top Exchanges (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $46.32 million and $1.63 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.04525139 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,200,317.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

