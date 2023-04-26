Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Hits $99.43 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Dero has a market cap of $99.43 million and $413,040.40 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $7.37 or 0.00025996 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,409.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00311711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012771 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.00553837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00067980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00413629 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001116 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,489,637 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

