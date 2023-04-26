Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 623023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Desert Gold Ventures Stock Down 18.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Desert Gold Ventures

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali and Rwanda. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project that consists of a total of ten contiguous tenements covering an area of 410 square kilometers located in Western Mali.

