Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $78.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

BYD traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.00. The company had a trading volume of 249,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,527. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.78. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $68.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,108,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $778,453.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,531,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,454,905.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,161 shares of company stock worth $33,336,098 over the last three months. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after buying an additional 847,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $41,625,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

