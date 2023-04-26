Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $168.46

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €168.46 ($187.18) and traded as high as €184.70 ($205.22). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €184.70 ($205.22), with a volume of 417,327 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DB1. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($194.44) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €206.00 ($228.89) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($222.22) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($185.56) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €189.00 ($210.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €174.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €168.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.49.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

