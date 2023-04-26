Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 0.4 %

DEO stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.28. 112,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,540. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $202.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.69) to GBX 4,890 ($61.07) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.20) to GBX 4,200 ($52.45) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.