DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBRG. B. Riley decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $29.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.54%.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 492,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.