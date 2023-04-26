DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Up to $31.25

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $32.63. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 208,917 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50.

Insider Activity

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $1,361,393.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 227,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,001.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $1,361,393.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 227,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,001.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,812. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

