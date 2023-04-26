Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 249.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,880 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $21,696,000. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,701,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,618,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 638,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 340.3% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 703,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 543,897 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. 355,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,533. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32.

